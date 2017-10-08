CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “CoStar Group, Inc. provides information services to the commercial real estate industry. Their wide array of digital service offerings includes a leasing marketplace, a selling marketplace, sales comparable information, decision support, contact management, tenant information, property marketing, and industry news. They have three assets that provide a unique foundation for this marketplace: comprehensive national databases; large research department; and large number of participating organizations. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a buy rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup Inc. set a $320.00 target price on CoStar Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut CoStar Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CoStar Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $312.57.

Shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ CSGP) traded up 0.92% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.91. 296,308 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 92.95 and a beta of 1.51. CoStar Group has a one year low of $179.22 and a one year high of $287.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $278.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.40.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $237.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.38 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post $4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/costar-group-inc-csgp-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

In other news, VP Matthew Linnington sold 1,767 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $482,656.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc (CoStar) is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business community through its database of commercial real estate information covering the United States, the United Kingdom, and parts of Canada, Spain, Germany and France.

