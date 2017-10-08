Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Sells 21,363 Shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (STAY)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lowered its stake in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 779,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,363 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned 0.41% of Extended Stay America worth $15,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,701,000. Cipher Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 159.8% during the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 201,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 124,137 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the second quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 18.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,060,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,616,000 after acquiring an additional 627,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) traded up 1.08% during trading on Friday, reaching $20.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,460,768 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.56. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $20.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $338.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.70 million. Extended Stay America had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Extended Stay America, Inc. will post $1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Thursday, June 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extended Stay America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc is a owner/operator of company-branded hotels in North America. The Company operates in the extended stay lodging industry. The Company owns and operates approximately 700 hotel properties consisting of approximately 75,900 rooms located in 44 states across the United States of America and in Canada.

