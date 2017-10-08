Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Sells 156,217 Shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 430,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 156,217 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned about 0.26% of Hospitality Properties Trust worth $12,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 5,144.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,690,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,264,000 after acquiring an additional 16,372,668 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 102.4% during the second quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,551,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,654 shares during the period. Numeric Investors LLC bought a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $6,637,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 245.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 290,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 206,210 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 6.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,116,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,855,000 after acquiring an additional 189,013 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hospitality Properties Trust alerts:

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) traded down 0.31% during trading on Friday, reaching $28.64. 463,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.04. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $32.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average is $29.44.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.03). Hospitality Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $570.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hospitality Properties Trust will post $1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $33.50) on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hospitality Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

WARNING: “Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Sells 156,217 Shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/cornerstone-capital-management-holdings-llc-sells-156217-shares-of-hospitality-properties-trust-hpt.html.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s segments include hotel investments, travel center investments and corporate. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 306 hotels with 46,583 rooms or suites, and 198 travel centers. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s properties were located in 45 states in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

Receive News & Ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.