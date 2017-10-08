Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Grows Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 1,448.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,643 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned 0.27% of Signet Jewelers Limited worth $11,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 359,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,904,000 after acquiring an additional 71,364 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited during the 1st quarter valued at $1,213,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period.

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE SIG) traded down 0.49% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.32. 970,785 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.21 and its 200 day moving average is $62.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.98. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $46.09 and a 52-week high of $101.46.

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Signet Jewelers Limited had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post $7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Signet Jewelers Limited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SIG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers Limited in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers Limited in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers Limited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers Limited from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Signet Jewelers Limited presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.93.

Signet Jewelers Limited Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited is a retailer of diamond jewelry. The Company’s segments include the Sterling Jewelers division; the Zale division, which consists of the Zale Jewelry and Piercing Pagoda segments; the UK Jewelry division, and Other. The Sterling Jewelers division’s stores operate in the United States principally as Kay Jewelers (Kay), Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry (Jared) and Jared Vault.

