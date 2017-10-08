Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) Trading -2.2% Higher

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) shares traded up 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.77 and last traded at $20.26. 642,343 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,238,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.72.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Corcept Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 101.34 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average is $13.00.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.37 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 51.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David L. Mahoney sold 6,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $76,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Mahoney sold 6,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $81,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,601 shares of company stock valued at $532,513. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $13,942,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 44.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,683,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,664,000 after purchasing an additional 824,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 18.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,440,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,394,000 after purchasing an additional 689,554 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 316.9% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 817,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 621,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3,409.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 633,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 615,180 shares in the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is a pharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, psychiatric and oncologic disorders. The Company is developing mifepristone, a compound that modulates the effects of cortisol by acting as a competitive antagonist at the glucocorticoid receptor (GR).

