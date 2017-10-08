Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) by 79.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,733 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth $110,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 75.2% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 17.0% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 81.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) opened at 36.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.45. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.14.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $720.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.00 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cooper Tire & Rubber Company will post $3.40 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $40.00 target price on Cooper Tire & Rubber and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their target price on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company is a manufacturer and marketer of replacement tires. The Company specializes in the design, manufacture, marketing and sales of passenger car, light truck, medium truck, motorcycle, and racing tires. The Company operates through four segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia.

