Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) (COO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:COO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,006,178 shares, a growth of 46.8% from the August 31st total of 685,240 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 630,438 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COO. Jefferies Group LLC set a $250.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Cleveland Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $251.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.67.

Get Cooper Companies Inc. (The) alerts:

In related news, VP Randal Golden sold 1,621 shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.65, for a total transaction of $394,956.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,758.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul L. Remmell sold 9,294 shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.46, for a total transaction of $2,309,187.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,973.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,892 shares of company stock worth $3,678,270 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 457 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 674 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 848 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) opened at 241.33 on Friday. Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.73 and a 1-year high of $256.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.99 and its 200 day moving average is $229.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 0.54.

Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.06. Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Cooper Companies, Inc. (The)’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies, Inc. will post $9.73 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) (COO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/cooper-companies-inc-the-coo-sees-large-growth-in-short-interest.html.

About Cooper Companies, Inc. (The)

The Cooper Companies, Inc is a global medical device company. The Company operates through two business units: CooperVision, Inc and CooperSurgical, Inc CooperVision offers soft contact lenses for the vision correction market. CooperVision develops, manufactures and markets a range of single-use, two-week and monthly contact lenses.

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Inc. (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies Inc. (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.