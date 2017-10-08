Contrasting Lifelock (LOCK) and Ituran Location and Control (ITRN)

Lifelock (NYSE: LOCK) and Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Lifelock has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ituran Location and Control has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lifelock and Ituran Location and Control’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lifelock N/A N/A N/A $0.17 141.12 Ituran Location and Control $218.77 million 3.55 $65.10 million $1.95 19.00

Ituran Location and Control has higher revenue and earnings than Lifelock. Ituran Location and Control is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lifelock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lifelock and Ituran Location and Control’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifelock 8.46% 24.53% 10.96% Ituran Location and Control 18.67% 36.12% 22.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Lifelock and Ituran Location and Control, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifelock 1 3 0 0 1.75 Ituran Location and Control 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lifelock presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.04%. Ituran Location and Control has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential downside of 16.33%. Given Lifelock’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lifelock is more favorable than Ituran Location and Control.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.8% of Lifelock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of Ituran Location and Control shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of Lifelock shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Ituran Location and Control pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Lifelock does not pay a dividend. Ituran Location and Control pays out 49.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Ituran Location and Control beats Lifelock on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lifelock Company Profile

LifeLock, Inc. provides proactive identity theft protection services for consumers and consumer risk management services for enterprises. The Company monitors certain identity-related events, such as new account openings and credit-related applications. It operates in two segments: consumer segment and an enterprise segment. The Company’s LifeLock ecosystem combines data repositories of personally identifiable information and consumer transactions, predictive analytics and a technology platform. It applies predictive analytics to the data in its repositories to provide its members and enterprise customers’ actionable intelligence that helps protect against identity theft and identity fraud. It offers its consumer services on a monthly or annual subscription basis. It provides consumer risk management services, including delivering its on-demand identity risk, identity-authentication and credit information about consumers to its enterprise customers in the daily transaction flows.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. is a provider of location-based services, consisting of stolen vehicle recovery (SVR), fleet management services and other tracking services. The Company also provides wireless communication products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Its operations consist of two segments: location-based services and wireless communications products. Its location-based services segment consists of its SVR and tracking services, fleet management and value-added services consisted of personal locater services and concierge services. Its wireless communications products segment consists of short and medium range two-way machine-to-machine wireless communications products that are used for various applications, including automatic vehicle location (AVL) and automatic vehicle identification. It primarily provides its services, as well as sells and leases its products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina and the United States.

