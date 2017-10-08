Contrasting LATAM Airlines Group (LTM) and Its Peers

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE: LTM) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Airlines” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare LATAM Airlines Group to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Dividends

LATAM Airlines Group pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. LATAM Airlines Group pays out -199.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Airlines” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 33.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LATAM Airlines Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio LATAM Airlines Group $9.29 billion $1.41 billion -1,390.61 LATAM Airlines Group Competitors $8.61 billion $1.57 billion -87.99

LATAM Airlines Group has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. LATAM Airlines Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares LATAM Airlines Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LATAM Airlines Group -0.14% -0.16% -0.03% LATAM Airlines Group Competitors 3.84% 10.71% 3.57%

Volatility & Risk

LATAM Airlines Group has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LATAM Airlines Group’s peers have a beta of 1.20, indicating that their average share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.2% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.9% of shares of all “Airlines” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of shares of all “Airlines” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for LATAM Airlines Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LATAM Airlines Group 1 3 1 0 2.00 LATAM Airlines Group Competitors 294 1040 2144 95 2.57

LATAM Airlines Group presently has a consensus price target of $10.67, suggesting a potential downside of 23.37%. As a group, “Airlines” companies have a potential downside of 11.70%. Given LATAM Airlines Group’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LATAM Airlines Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

LATAM Airlines Group peers beat LATAM Airlines Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA is a Chile-based company, which is engaged in passenger and cargo air transportation, both in the domestic markets of Chile, Peru, Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador and Brazil and in a developed series of regional and international routes in America, Europe and Oceania. These businesses are performed directly or through its subsidiaries in different countries. It operates through two segments: the Air transportation business and the Coalition and loyalty program Multiplus. It Air transportation segment corresponds to the route network for air transport. Its segment of Coalition and loyalty program called Multiplus is a frequent flyer programs, which operate as a unilateral system of loyalty that offers a flexible coalition system. The Company operates a fleet of over 329 aircrafts. Its passenger aircrafts include Airbus A319-100, Airbus A350-900, Boeing 767-300ER, Boeing 787-8, Boeing 787-9 and Boeing 777-300ER.

