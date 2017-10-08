Contrasting ENI S.p.A. (E) & The Competition

ENI S.p.A. (NYSE: E) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “Integrated Oil & Gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare ENI S.p.A. to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ENI S.p.A. and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio ENI S.p.A. $75.34 billion $13.30 billion 79.49 ENI S.p.A. Competitors $52.35 billion $11.11 billion 1.52

ENI S.p.A. has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. ENI S.p.A. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

ENI S.p.A. has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENI S.p.A.’s peers have a beta of 1.39, meaning that their average share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ENI S.p.A. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENI S.p.A. 1.14% 2.23% 0.94% ENI S.p.A. Competitors -10.14% 1.99% 0.98%

Dividends

ENI S.p.A. pays an annual dividend of $1.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. ENI S.p.A. pays out 319.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Integrated Oil & Gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 257.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.7% of ENI S.p.A. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of shares of all “Integrated Oil & Gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of shares of all “Integrated Oil & Gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ENI S.p.A. and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENI S.p.A. 5 3 4 0 1.92 ENI S.p.A. Competitors 212 644 756 31 2.37

ENI S.p.A. presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential downside of 50.91%. As a group, “Integrated Oil & Gas” companies have a potential upside of 53.85%. Given ENI S.p.A.’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ENI S.p.A. has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

ENI S.p.A. peers beat ENI S.p.A. on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

ENI S.p.A. Company Profile

Eni SpA (Eni) is an Italy-based company engaged in the exploration, development and production of hydrocarbons, in the supply and marketing of gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and power, in the refining and marketing of petroleum products, in the production and marketing of basic petrochemicals, plastics and elastomers and in commodity trading. The Company’s segments include Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing. Its Exploration & Production segment engages in oil and natural gas exploration and field development and production, as well as LNG operations in over 40 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Venezuela, Iraq, Ghana and Mozambique. Its Gas & Power segment engages in supply, trading and marketing of gas, LNG and electricity, international gas transport activities and commodity trading and derivatives.

