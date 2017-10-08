Contrasting ENI S.p.A. (E) and Cenovus Energy (CVE)

ENI S.p.A. (NYSE: E) and Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ENI S.p.A. and Cenovus Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENI S.p.A. 5 3 4 0 1.92 Cenovus Energy 2 4 7 0 2.38

ENI S.p.A. presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential downside of 50.91%. Cenovus Energy has a consensus target price of $18.58, suggesting a potential upside of 93.37%. Given Cenovus Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cenovus Energy is more favorable than ENI S.p.A..

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ENI S.p.A. and Cenovus Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENI S.p.A. $75.34 billion 0.79 $13.30 billion $0.41 79.49 Cenovus Energy $12.32 billion 0.96 $1.83 billion $1.80 5.34

ENI S.p.A. has higher revenue and earnings than Cenovus Energy. Cenovus Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ENI S.p.A., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.7% of ENI S.p.A. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.2% of Cenovus Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

ENI S.p.A. pays an annual dividend of $1.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Cenovus Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. ENI S.p.A. pays out 319.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cenovus Energy pays out 8.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares ENI S.p.A. and Cenovus Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENI S.p.A. 1.14% 2.23% 0.94% Cenovus Energy 17.89% 3.20% 1.46%

Risk & Volatility

ENI S.p.A. has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cenovus Energy has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cenovus Energy beats ENI S.p.A. on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ENI S.p.A.

Eni SpA (Eni) is an Italy-based company engaged in the exploration, development and production of hydrocarbons, in the supply and marketing of gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and power, in the refining and marketing of petroleum products, in the production and marketing of basic petrochemicals, plastics and elastomers and in commodity trading. The Company’s segments include Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing. Its Exploration & Production segment engages in oil and natural gas exploration and field development and production, as well as LNG operations in over 40 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Venezuela, Iraq, Ghana and Mozambique. Its Gas & Power segment engages in supply, trading and marketing of gas, LNG and electricity, international gas transport activities and commodity trading and derivatives.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc is a Canada-based integrated oil company. It operates in the business of developing, producing and marketing crude oil, Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) and natural gas in Canada. The Company also conducts marketing activities and owns refining interests in the United States (U.S.). Its segments include: Oil Sands, which includes the development and production of bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta; Conventional, which includes the development and production of conventional crude oil, NGLs and natural gas in Alberta and Saskatchewan, including the heavy oil assets at Pelican Lake, the carbon dioxide (CO2) enhanced oil recovery (EOR) project at Weyburn and emerging tight oil opportunities; Refining and Marketing, which includes transporting and selling crude oil and natural gas and joint ownership of refineries in the U.S., as well as Corporate and Eliminations.

