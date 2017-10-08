Contrasting ConocoPhillips (COP) and The Competition

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is one of 246 public companies in the “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare ConocoPhillips to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ConocoPhillips and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio ConocoPhillips $28.02 billion $7.50 billion -16.13 ConocoPhillips Competitors $1.42 billion $613.46 million 20.11

ConocoPhillips has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. ConocoPhillips is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.9% of ConocoPhillips shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of ConocoPhillips shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ConocoPhillips and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ConocoPhillips -12.29% -2.86% -1.13% ConocoPhillips Competitors -437.52% -2.67% 0.90%

Dividends

ConocoPhillips pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. ConocoPhillips pays out -35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 401.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. ConocoPhillips is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

ConocoPhillips has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ConocoPhillips’ peers have a beta of 1.42, meaning that their average stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ConocoPhillips and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ConocoPhillips 1 6 13 1 2.67 ConocoPhillips Competitors 1418 7373 11960 253 2.53

ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus target price of $54.60, indicating a potential upside of 11.75%. As a group, “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” companies have a potential upside of 37.54%. Given ConocoPhillips’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ConocoPhillips has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

ConocoPhillips beats its peers on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Company operates through five segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe and North Africa, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International. The Alaska segment explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, natural gas and LNG. The Lower 48 segment consists of operations located in the United States Lower 48 states and the Gulf of Mexico. Its Canadian operations consists of oil sands developments in the Athabasca Region of northeastern Alberta. The Europe and North Africa segment consists of operations and exploration activities in Norway, the United Kingdom and Libya. The Asia Pacific and Middle East segment has exploration and production operations in China, Indonesia, Malaysia and Australia.

