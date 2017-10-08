Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) Shares Bought by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,557 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,383 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Continental Resources worth $7,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Continental Resources by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,657 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Continental Resources by 870.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,850 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Sii Investments Inc. WI increased its stake in Continental Resources by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Sii Investments Inc. WI now owns 5,150 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Equity Corporation bought a new position in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Continental Resources by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) opened at 36.55 on Friday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.08 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The stock’s market cap is $13.56 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.24.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Continental Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Friday. Barclays PLC set a $37.00 target price on Continental Resources and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 target price on Continental Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Continental Resources from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.93.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc is a crude oil and natural gas company with properties in the North, South and East regions of the United States. The North region consists of properties north of Kansas and west of the Mississippi River and includes North Dakota Bakken, Montana Bakken and the Red River units.

