Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR (XLP) Holdings Reduced by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank reduced its position in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR (NYSE:XLP) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LLC increased its holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. HRT Financial LLC now owns 20,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 11,997 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 103,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,679,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 102,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after buying an additional 27,844 shares during the period.

Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR (XLP) traded down 0.99% during trading on Friday, reaching $53.81. 7,605,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.74 and its 200-day moving average is $55.19. Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $57.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.346 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th.

Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR Company Profile

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

