Constellium N.V. (CSTM) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Constellium N.V. (NYSE:CSTM) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen and Company boosted their price target on Constellium N.V. from $6.00 to $8.30 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $9.00 price target on Constellium N.V. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Constellium N.V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.77.

Constellium N.V. (NYSE:CSTM) opened at 11.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.99. Constellium N.V. has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $11.70.

Constellium N.V. (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). Constellium N.V. had a net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Constellium N.V. will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Constellium N.V. by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 471,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 100,300 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Constellium N.V. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Constellium N.V. by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 1,513,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,332,000 after acquiring an additional 566,447 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellium N.V. by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 185,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 18,550 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Constellium N.V. by 1,949.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 390,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 371,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Constellium N.V. Company Profile

Constellium N.V. is a Netherlands-based company engaged in developing aluminum products for a range of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. The Company’s manufacturing facilities are located in the United States, Europe and China. It operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Product; Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

