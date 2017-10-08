Constellium N.V. (CSTM) Holdings Held by Canyon Capital Advisors LLC

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC continued to hold its stake in Constellium N.V. (NYSE:CSTM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,031,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.87% of Constellium N.V. worth $20,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Constellium N.V. by 1,227.4% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 530,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after buying an additional 490,944 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in Constellium N.V. by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 144,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellium N.V. during the second quarter worth about $1,101,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Constellium N.V. by 397.8% during the second quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 354,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 283,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Constellium N.V. by 2.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 180,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Constellium N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Constellium N.V. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Cowen and Company increased their price objective on shares of Constellium N.V. from $6.00 to $8.30 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Constellium N.V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.77.

Constellium N.V. (NYSE CSTM) traded up 1.79% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.35. 810,262 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average is $7.99. Constellium N.V. has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $11.70.

Constellium N.V. (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). Constellium N.V. had a negative return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Constellium N.V. will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellium N.V. Company Profile

Constellium N.V. is a Netherlands-based company engaged in developing aluminum products for a range of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. The Company’s manufacturing facilities are located in the United States, Europe and China. It operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Product; Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

