Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen and Company

Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cowen and Company in a report issued on Friday. They currently have a $243.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $230.00. Cowen and Company’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.84.

Shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) opened at 210.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.94. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $144.00 and a 52 week high of $213.40.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post $8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total value of $391,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,820 shares in the company, valued at $4,471,122.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Mullin sold 54,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total value of $10,665,213.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 86,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,727,972.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,351 shares of company stock valued at $15,484,172 over the last 90 days. 15.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 50.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.6% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 609.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc is an international beverage alcohol company. The Company is a producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand and Italy. Its segments include Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other. It is a multi-category supplier (beer, wine and spirits) of beverage alcohol in the United States.

