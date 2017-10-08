Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) PT Raised to $235.00

Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) had its price objective raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $216.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. BidaskClub lowered Constellation Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.84.

Shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) opened at 210.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.04. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $144.00 and a 52 week high of $213.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.04%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post $8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William F. Hackett sold 12,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $2,465,849.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total value of $391,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,471,122.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,351 shares of company stock valued at $15,484,172. 15.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 544,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,267,000 after purchasing an additional 214,825 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 39,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 51,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 18,462 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 894,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,011,000 after purchasing an additional 600,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc is an international beverage alcohol company. The Company is a producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand and Italy. Its segments include Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other. It is a multi-category supplier (beer, wine and spirits) of beverage alcohol in the United States.

