ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (CNOB) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.
ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) opened at 24.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $791.44 million, a P/E ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.86. ConnectOne Bancorp has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $26.65.
ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.08 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 16.42%. Equities analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp will post $1.42 EPS for the current year.
Separately, BidaskClub raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.
About ConnectOne Bancorp
ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company of ConnectOne Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a community-based, full-service New Jersey-chartered commercial bank. The Bank offers a range of deposit and loan products. In addition, to attract the business of consumer and business customers, it also provides an array of other banking services.
Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.