Connable Office Inc. Sells 426 Shares of Emerson Electric Company (EMR)

Connable Office Inc. decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. AT Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, June 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.68.

Shares of Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR) opened at 63.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.90. The firm has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 1.22. Emerson Electric Company has a 1-year low of $49.22 and a 1-year high of $64.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Company will post $2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.33%.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $117,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,467.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a diversified global manufacturing company, which provides solutions to customers by bringing technology and engineering together in the industrial, commercial and consumer markets around the world. The Company operates through four segments based on the nature of the products and services rendered: Process Management, Industrial Automation, Climate Technologies and Commercial & Residential Solutions.

