Comparing Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) & ServiceMaster Global Holdings (SERV)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE: RBA) and ServiceMaster Global Holdings (NYSE:SERV) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.0% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of ServiceMaster Global Holdings shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. ServiceMaster Global Holdings does not pay a dividend. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers pays out 144.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ServiceMaster Global Holdings has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and ServiceMaster Global Holdings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 8.96% 14.72% 6.14% ServiceMaster Global Holdings 7.92% 40.74% 5.17%

Volatility and Risk

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ServiceMaster Global Holdings has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and ServiceMaster Global Holdings, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 2 5 4 0 2.18 ServiceMaster Global Holdings 1 1 8 0 2.70

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus target price of $31.90, suggesting a potential upside of 7.59%. ServiceMaster Global Holdings has a consensus target price of $49.30, suggesting a potential upside of 4.21%. Given Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers is more favorable than ServiceMaster Global Holdings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and ServiceMaster Global Holdings’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers $566.33 million 5.61 $203.46 million $0.47 63.09 ServiceMaster Global Holdings $2.84 billion 2.22 $665.00 million $1.66 28.50

ServiceMaster Global Holdings has higher revenue and earnings than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers. ServiceMaster Global Holdings is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ServiceMaster Global Holdings beats Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc is a Canada-based holding company. The Company is an industrial auctioneer and used equipment distributor, selling used equipment and other assets. Its segments include Core Auction, which is a network of auction locations that conduct live, unreserved auctions with both on-site and online bidding, and Other, which includes its EquipmentOne and Mascus International Holding B.V. (Mascus) online services. EquipmentOne is an online marketplace that equipment sellers can navigate independently. EquipmentOne facilitates the completion of sales through a settlement process managed by EquipmentOne that protects both the seller and the buyer. Mascus is an online equipment listing service for used heavy machinery and trucks. It offers subscriptions to equipment dealers, brokers, exporters and equipment manufacturers to list equipment available for sale at a listed price. The Company, through Mascus, provides online advertising services, business tools and solutions.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. is a provider of essential residential and commercial services. The Company operates through three segments: Terminix, American Home Shield and the Franchise Services Group. Its portfolio of brands includes Terminix, American Home Shield, ServiceMaster Restore, ServiceMaster Clean, Merry Maids, Furniture Medic and AmeriSpec. The Terminix segment provides termite and pest control services in the United States. The American Home Shield segment provides home warranty plans that cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, central heating and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, dishwashers and ovens/cook tops. The Franchise Services Group segment consists of the ServiceMaster Restore (disaster restoration), ServiceMaster Clean (janitorial), Merry Maids (residential cleaning), Furniture Medic (cabinet and wood furniture repair) and AmeriSpec (home inspection) businesses.

