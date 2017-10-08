Comparing Rice Midstream Partners (RMP) & Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG)

Rice Midstream Partners (NYSE: RMP) and Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Get Rice Midstream Partners LP alerts:

Rice Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Dynagas LNG Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.1%. Rice Midstream Partners pays out 70.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dynagas LNG Partners pays out 176.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Rice Midstream Partners and Dynagas LNG Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rice Midstream Partners 58.22% 12.71% 10.92% Dynagas LNG Partners 26.03% 19.22% 5.02%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rice Midstream Partners and Dynagas LNG Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rice Midstream Partners $235.66 million 9.38 $180.22 million $1.54 14.03 Dynagas LNG Partners $155.54 million 3.19 $111.30 million $0.96 14.54

Rice Midstream Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Dynagas LNG Partners. Rice Midstream Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynagas LNG Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Rice Midstream Partners has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynagas LNG Partners has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Rice Midstream Partners and Dynagas LNG Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rice Midstream Partners 0 12 3 0 2.20 Dynagas LNG Partners 0 2 3 0 2.60

Rice Midstream Partners currently has a consensus price target of $22.25, indicating a potential upside of 3.01%. Dynagas LNG Partners has a consensus price target of $17.20, indicating a potential upside of 23.21%. Given Dynagas LNG Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dynagas LNG Partners is more favorable than Rice Midstream Partners.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.6% of Dynagas LNG Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rice Midstream Partners beats Dynagas LNG Partners on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rice Midstream Partners

Rice Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The Company’s segments are gathering and compression, and water services. The gathering and compression segment provides natural gas gathering and compression services for Rice Energy Inc. (Rice Energy) and third parties in the Appalachian Basin. The water services segment provides water services to support well completion activities, and to collect and recycle or dispose of flowback and produced water for Rice Energy and third parties in the Appalachian Basin. Its gas gathering and compression assets are located within the dry gas core of the Marcellus Shale and, consists of approximately 3.3 million dekatherms per day (MMDth/d) high-pressure dry gas gathering system and associated compression in Washington County, Pennsylvania, and an approximately 840 thousand dekatherms per day (MDth/d) high-pressure dry gas gathering system in Greene County, Pennsylvania.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP is a limited partnership, which focuses on owning and operating liquid natural gas (LNG) carriers. The Company’s vessels are employed on multi-year time charters with international energy companies. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned and operated a fleet of six LNG carriers, consisting of the three LNG carriers in its Initial Fleet, the Clean Energy, the Ob River and the Amur River, and three 2013-built Ice Class LNG carriers that the Company acquired from its Sponsor the Arctic Aurora, the Yenisei River, and the Lena River (collectively referred as its Fleet). The vessels in its Fleet have an average age of 6.6 years and are contracted under multi-year charters with Shell, Gazprom, Statoil and Yamal with an average remaining charter term, as of March 17, 2017, of approximately 10.6 years, including the charter agreements relating to the Yenisei River and the Lena River with Yamal. The Company’s Fleet is managed by its manager, Dynagas Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Rice Midstream Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rice Midstream Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.