Comparing JMP Group (JMP) and Lazard (LAZ)

JMP Group (NYSE: JMP) and Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.0% of JMP Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of Lazard shares are held by institutional investors. 52.1% of JMP Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Lazard shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for JMP Group and Lazard, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JMP Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Lazard 0 3 4 0 2.57

Lazard has a consensus price target of $46.17, suggesting a potential upside of 1.62%. Given Lazard’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lazard is more favorable than JMP Group.

Profitability

This table compares JMP Group and Lazard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JMP Group -10.35% 1.52% 0.19% Lazard 17.39% 39.33% 11.16%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares JMP Group and Lazard’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JMP Group $119.55 million 0.99 -$11.63 million ($0.54) -10.13 Lazard $2.64 billion 2.09 $429.28 million $3.53 12.87

Lazard has higher revenue and earnings than JMP Group. JMP Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lazard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

JMP Group pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Lazard pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. JMP Group pays out -66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lazard pays out 46.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. JMP Group has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Lazard has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. JMP Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

JMP Group has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lazard has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lazard beats JMP Group on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JMP Group

JMP Group, Inc. is a full-service investment banking and asset management firm. The Company operates in five segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, Corporate Credit, Investment Income and Corporate Costs. The Broker-Dealer segment includes a range of services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring and other strategic transactions. The Asset Management segment includes the management of a range of pooled investment vehicles. The Corporate Credit segment includes the management of collateralized loan obligations and small business loans. The Investment Income segment includes income from the Company’s principal investments in public and private securities. The Corporate Costs segment includes expenses related to JMP Group Inc., the holding company, and JMP Group LLC, and comprises corporate overhead expenses and interest expense.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd (Lazard) is a financial advisory and asset management company. The Company operates through two segments: Financial Advisory and Asset Management. It serves a range of clients around the world, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships and individuals. The Financial Advisory business segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign and individual clients across the globe a range of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising and various other financial matters to corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign and individual clients. The Asset Management business provides investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies, alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds and sovereign entities.

