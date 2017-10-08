Comparing International Seaways (INSW) and Global Ship Lease (GSL)

International Seaways (NYSE: INSW) and Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get International Seaways Inc. alerts:

This table compares International Seaways and Global Ship Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Seaways -31.22% 0.91% 0.64% Global Ship Lease -38.68% 1.96% 0.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for International Seaways and Global Ship Lease, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Seaways 0 0 1 0 3.00 Global Ship Lease 0 0 0 0 N/A

International Seaways currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.59%. Given International Seaways’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe International Seaways is more favorable than Global Ship Lease.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.3% of International Seaways shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of Global Ship Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of International Seaways shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares International Seaways and Global Ship Lease’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Seaways $327.29 million 1.80 $85.71 million ($3.50) -5.77 Global Ship Lease $162.48 million 0.47 $110.76 million ($1.36) -1.17

Global Ship Lease has higher revenue, but lower earnings than International Seaways. International Seaways is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Ship Lease, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

International Seaways beats Global Ship Lease on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc. and its subsidiaries own and operate a fleet of oceangoing vessels. The Company’s oceangoing vessels engage in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. The Company’s segments are International Crude Tankers and International Product Carriers. Its 55-vessel fleet consists of Ultra Large Crude Carrier (ULCC), Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC), Aframax and Panamax crude tankers, as well as long range 1 (LR1), LR2 and medium range (MR) product carriers. Its International Crude Tankers segment is made up of a ULCC and a fleet of VLCCs, Aframaxes, and Panamaxes. Its International Product Carriers segment consists of a fleet of MRs, LR1s and an LR2 engaged in the transportation of crude and refined petroleum products. Through joint venture partnerships (the JVs), it has ownership interests in approximately four liquefied natural gas carriers and approximately two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc. is a holding company and containership charter owner. The Company’s activity consists of the ownership and chartering out of containerships. It owns a fleet of containerships with a range of sizes. Its fleet comprises over 20 containerships, with a combined capacity of over 82,310 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) and a weighted average age of over 11.0 years, and a non-weighted average age of over 11.3 years. Its vessels include CMA CGM Matisse, CMA CGM Utrillo, Delmas Keta, Julie Delmas, Kumasi, Marie Delmas, CMA CGM La Tour, CMA CGM Manet, CMA CGM Alcazar, CMA CGM Chateau d’If, CMA CGM Thalassa, CMA CGM Jamaica, CMA CGM Sambhar and CMA CGM America. Approximately 10 vessels are owned by companies incorporated in Cyprus; over four by companies incorporated in Hong Kong, and approximately one is held by another Marshall Islands company. Its subsidiary, Global Ship Lease Services Limited, provides administrative services.

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.