Comparing Female Health Company (The) (VERU) and Its Peers

Female Health Company (The) (NASDAQ: VERU) is one of 113 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceuticals” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Female Health Company (The) to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Female Health Company (The) has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Female Health Company (The)’s peers have a beta of 0.87, meaning that their average stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Female Health Company (The) and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Female Health Company (The) N/A N/A -10.89 Female Health Company (The) Competitors $7.79 billion $2.46 billion -0.14

Female Health Company (The)’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Female Health Company (The). Female Health Company (The) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.0% of Female Health Company (The) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceuticals” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Female Health Company (The) shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceuticals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Female Health Company (The) and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Female Health Company (The) 0 0 2 0 3.00 Female Health Company (The) Competitors 790 3411 5862 137 2.52

Female Health Company (The) currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 141.55%. As a group, “Pharmaceuticals” companies have a potential upside of 21.63%. Given Female Health Company (The)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Female Health Company (The) is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Female Health Company (The) and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Female Health Company (The) -42.02% -16.78% -10.64% Female Health Company (The) Competitors -3,195.07% -55.87% -9.34%

Summary

Female Health Company (The) beats its peers on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Female Health Company (The)

Veru Inc., formerly The Female Health Company, is a therapeutics company focused on developing and commercializing pharmaceuticals and devices in men’s and women’s health and oncology. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of consumer healthcare products. The Company has three divisions: Pharmaceutical and Devices, Consumer Health Products and Public Sector. For men, product and product candidates are in the areas of benign prostatic hyperplasia, male infertility, amelioration of side effects of hormonal prostate cancer therapies, prostate cancer, gout and sexual dysfunction. Women’s Health has product candidates for female sexual health, and advanced breast and ovarian cancers. It manufactures, markets and sells the FC2 Female Condom. FC2 provides dual protection against unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections (STIs), including human immunodeficiency virus/acquired immune deficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS).

