Comparing Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) & Utah Medical Products (UTMD)

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ: CSII) and Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Get Cardiovascular Systems Inc. alerts:

Cardiovascular Systems has a beta of 2.54, suggesting that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Utah Medical Products has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Utah Medical Products pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cardiovascular Systems does not pay a dividend. Utah Medical Products pays out 30.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cardiovascular Systems and Utah Medical Products’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiovascular Systems $204.91 million 4.66 $5.43 million ($0.06) -482.25 Utah Medical Products $39.60 million 7.20 $20.09 million $3.49 21.98

Utah Medical Products has higher revenue, but lower earnings than Cardiovascular Systems. Cardiovascular Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Utah Medical Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.7% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of Utah Medical Products shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Utah Medical Products shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cardiovascular Systems and Utah Medical Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiovascular Systems -0.87% 0.88% 0.58% Utah Medical Products 32.98% 17.91% 15.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and Utah Medical Products, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiovascular Systems 1 2 3 1 2.57 Utah Medical Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cardiovascular Systems presently has a consensus price target of $34.25, suggesting a potential upside of 18.35%. Given Cardiovascular Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cardiovascular Systems is more favorable than Utah Medical Products.

Summary

Utah Medical Products beats Cardiovascular Systems on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. is a medical technology company. The Company is engaged in treating patients suffering from peripheral and coronary artery diseases, including those with arterial calcium. The Company develops an orbital atherectomy technology for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. Its peripheral artery disease (PAD) systems are catheter-based platforms capable of treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries both above and below the knee. Its products include Diamondback 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS) (Diamondback 360 Peripheral), the Stealth 360 OAS (Stealth 360), Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral and Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral. The Company’s coronary arterial disease (CAD) product, Diamondback 360 Coronary OAS (Coronary OAS), is marketed as a treatment for severely calcified coronary arteries.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (UTMD) is engaged in the business of producing medical devices that are disposable and for hospital use. The Company’s product categories include labor and delivery/obstetrics, including fetal monitoring accessories, Vacuum-Assisted Delivery Systems (VAD), and other labor and delivery tools; neonatal intensive care, including DISPOSA-HOOD, DELTRAN PLUS and GESCO; gynecology/urology/electrosurgery, including LETZ System, FINESSE+ Generator, EPITOME, PATHFINDER PLUS, HOLMIUM LASER FIBRES, LIBERTY System, ENDOCURETTE, TVUS/HSG-Cath and LUMIN, and blood pressure monitoring, including DELTRAN Disposable Pressure Transducer (DPT), and pressure monitoring accessories, components and other molded parts. UTMD markets a range of medical devices used in critical care areas, especially the neonatal intensive care unit, the labor and delivery department and the women’s health center in hospitals, as well as products sold to outpatient clinics and physician’s offices.

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.