Comparing ARRIS International PLC (ARRS) and Its Competitors

ARRIS International PLC (NASDAQ: ARRS) is one of 67 publicly-traded companies in the “Communications & Networking” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare ARRIS International PLC to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ARRIS International PLC and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio ARRIS International PLC $6.63 billion $732.01 million 44.52 ARRIS International PLC Competitors $2.41 billion $618.33 million 26.80

ARRIS International PLC has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. ARRIS International PLC is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.8% of ARRIS International PLC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of shares of all “Communications & Networking” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of ARRIS International PLC shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of shares of all “Communications & Networking” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ARRIS International PLC and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARRIS International PLC 1.90% 13.97% 5.79% ARRIS International PLC Competitors -1.71% -6.54% 0.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ARRIS International PLC and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARRIS International PLC 0 2 5 0 2.71 ARRIS International PLC Competitors 362 2385 3908 152 2.57

ARRIS International PLC presently has a consensus target price of $33.43, indicating a potential upside of 15.51%. As a group, “Communications & Networking” companies have a potential upside of 21.66%. Given ARRIS International PLC’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ARRIS International PLC has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

ARRIS International PLC has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARRIS International PLC’s peers have a beta of 1.17, suggesting that their average share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ARRIS International PLC beats its peers on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About ARRIS International PLC

ARRIS International plc is a media entertainment and data communications solutions provider. The Company operates in two segments: Customer Premises Equipment (CPE), and Network & Cloud (N&C). The Company enables service providers, including cable, telephone, and digital broadcast satellite operators, and media programmers to deliver media, voice and Internet Protocol (IP) data services to their subscribers. It is engaged in offering set-tops, digital video and IP television (IPTV) distribution systems, broadband access infrastructure platforms, and associated data and voice CPE, which it also sells directly to consumers through retail channels. Its solutions are complemented by an array of services, including technical support, repair and refurbishment, and system design and integration. The CPE segment consists of CPE Products-Video and CPE Products-Broadband. The N&C segment consists of Infrastructure Products, Cloud Software and Global Services.

