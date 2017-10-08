Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Jaffray Companies

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target suggests a potential upside of 2.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays PLC set a $58.00 price target on Commerce Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.63.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) opened at 58.41 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $47.64 and a 1-year high of $60.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.58 and its 200-day moving average is $55.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $305.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.44 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 23.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will post $2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Chairman David W. Kemper sold 10,132 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $585,933.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,270,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,487,877.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery D. Aberdeen sold 687 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $40,594.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,819 shares of company stock worth $1,174,728. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company of Commerce Bank (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in general banking business, providing a range of retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The Company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

