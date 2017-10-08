Command Security (MOC) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Command Security (NYSE:MOC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Command Security earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.1304407638389 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Command Security (NYSE:MOC) opened at 3.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average is $2.93. Command Security has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $3.43. The company’s market cap is $31.51 million.

Command Security (NYSE:MOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.80 million during the quarter. Command Security had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 0.16%. Equities analysts forecast that Command Security will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Command Security

Command Security Corporation is a security services company. The Company provides uniformed security officers and aviation security services to commercial, financial, industrial, aviation and Governmental customers throughout the United States. The Company provides security services to its customers through Command Security, its security division, and aviation security services through its Aviation Safeguards division.

