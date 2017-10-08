Comerica’s (CMA) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) in a report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $79.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $76.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CMA. Instinet reiterated a neutral rating and set a $74.00 target price (up from $71.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays PLC reiterated an underweight rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Nomura increased their target price on Comerica from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.72.

Get Comerica Incorporated alerts:

Shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) opened at 76.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.02 and a 200-day moving average of $70.90. Comerica has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $77.95.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.08 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 23.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Comerica will post $4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/comericas-cma-equal-weight-rating-reiterated-at-morgan-stanley.html.

Comerica announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $605.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

In other news, insider Paul R. Obermeyer sold 20,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $1,427,347.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter William Guilfoile sold 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $203,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,249 shares of company stock valued at $3,095,383. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 19.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 0.3% during the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 2,446.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated is a financial services company. The Company’s principal activity is lending to and accepting deposits from businesses and individuals. The Company’s segments include the Business Bank, the Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Business Bank serves middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services and loan syndication services.

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.