Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s (CTSH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank Of Canada

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report issued on Sunday. They presently have a $77.00 price target on the information technology service provider’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CTSH. Vetr upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.85 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation in a research note on Monday, September 18th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation in a research note on Sunday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.91.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) opened at 73.80 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 52-week low of $49.35 and a 52-week high of $73.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.59.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post $3.70 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation news, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $31,196.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chandrasekaran Ramakrishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $1,825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 286,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,945,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 287,357 shares of company stock valued at $20,521,043. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,633 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation by 1.2% in the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 2,351 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 3,676 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation by 0.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 7,810 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation by 0.5% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,403 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is a professional services company. The Company operates through four segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing/Retail/Logistics, and Other. The Financial Services segment includes customers providing banking/transaction processing, capital markets and insurance services.

