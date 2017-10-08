Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Hits New 52-Week High at $73.43

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $73.43 and last traded at $73.40, with a volume of 807,310 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.20.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation in a research note on Sunday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Vetr upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.85 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.91.
The firm has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.59.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post $3.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, insider Debashis Chatterjee sold 3,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $239,914.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sumithra Gomatam sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,357 shares of company stock worth $20,521,043 over the last 90 days. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Acrospire Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation by 92.6% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. WFG Advisors LP lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation by 46.4% during the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 1,958 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation by 1.2% during the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 2,351 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation by 15.7% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Company Profile
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is a professional services company. The Company operates through four segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing/Retail/Logistics, and Other. The Financial Services segment includes customers providing banking/transaction processing, capital markets and insurance services.
