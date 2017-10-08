Coca-Cola Company (The) Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (KO)

Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 24,655 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 166% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,286 call options.

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $4,610,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,385 shares in the company, valued at $6,287,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider J Alexander Douglas, Jr. sold 180,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $8,312,140.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 315,606 shares in the company, valued at $14,514,719.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 366,835 shares of company stock worth $16,874,246 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Company (The) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,402,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,508,000 after buying an additional 72,710 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Company (The) by 513.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after buying an additional 82,779 shares during the last quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A grew its stake in Coca-Cola Company (The) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 10,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Company (The) during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Company (The) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company (NYSE KO) opened at 45.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 0.70. Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $46.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.69 and its 200-day moving average is $44.69.

Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Coca-Cola Company (The) had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola Company will post $1.90 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Coca-Cola Company (The)’s payout ratio is currently 154.17%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $49.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Vetr upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.60 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.12.

About Coca-Cola Company (The)

The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company. The Company owns or licenses and markets non-alcoholic beverage brands, primarily sparkling beverages and a range of still beverages, such as waters, flavored waters and enhanced waters, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, sports drinks, dairy and energy drinks.

