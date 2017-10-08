CNS Response (MYND) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.12

Media coverage about CNS Response (NASDAQ:MYND) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CNS Response earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 46.6261377662989 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of CNS Response in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

CNS Response (NASDAQ:MYND) traded down 8.92% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.83. 80,373 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s market capitalization is $16.24 million. CNS Response has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average of $5.76.

CNS Response (NASDAQ:MYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

In other CNS Response news, Director John Pappajohn purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $44,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 511,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,466.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $142,150. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CNS Response

MYnd Analytics, Inc, formerly CNS Response, Inc, is a predictive analytics company. The Company has developed a decision support tool to help physicians reduce trial and error treatment in mental health, and provide personalized care to patients. The Company provides objective clinical decision support to mental healthcare providers for the personalized treatment of behavioral disorders, including depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other non-psychotic disorders.

