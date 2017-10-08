CNH Partners LLC Takes $10.86 Million Position in Intrawest Resorts Holdings Inc (SNOW)

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrawest Resorts Holdings Inc (NYSE:SNOW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 457,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,864,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Intrawest Resorts Holdings during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,756,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Intrawest Resorts Holdings during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,899,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Intrawest Resorts Holdings during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,249,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intrawest Resorts Holdings by 1,455.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 272,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 255,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Intrawest Resorts Holdings by 114,924.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 250,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 250,535 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Intrawest Resorts Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. BidaskClub cut Intrawest Resorts Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

Shares of Intrawest Resorts Holdings Inc (SNOW) traded up 0.17% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.75. The stock had a trading volume of 226,039 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day moving average is $23.34. Intrawest Resorts Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $25.78.

Intrawest Resorts Holdings Company Profile

Intrawest Resorts Holdings, Inc is a mountain resort, adventure and real estate company. The Company operates through three segments: Mountain, Adventure and Real Estate. Its Mountain segment includes its mountain resort and lodging operations at Steamboat Ski & Resort (Steamboat) and Winter Park Resort (Winter Park); Stratton Mountain Resort (Stratton); Snowshoe Mountain Resort (Snowshoe); Mont Tremblant Resort (Tremblant), and Blue Mountain Ski Resort (Blue Mountain).

