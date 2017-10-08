CNH Partners LLC decreased its position in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,948 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Ferrari N.V. worth $19,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ferrari N.V. by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 362,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,923,000 after acquiring an additional 10,215 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Ferrari N.V. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Ferrari N.V. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ferrari N.V. by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ferrari N.V. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari N.V. alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/cnh-partners-llc-cuts-holdings-in-ferrari-n-v-race.html.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrari N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Ferrari N.V. in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Ferrari N.V. in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) assumed coverage on Ferrari N.V. in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Ferrari N.V. from $46.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrari N.V. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.75.

Shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) traded down 0.50% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.60. The stock had a trading volume of 482,890 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.58 and its 200 day moving average is $93.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.70. Ferrari N.V. has a 52 week low of $50.39 and a 52 week high of $118.10.

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Ferrari N.V. had a return on equity of 128.49% and a net margin of 14.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ferrari N.V. will post $3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V. Profile

Ferrari NV, known as New Business Netherlands NV, is an Italy-based company, incorporated in the Netherlands, that is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling sports cars under the Ferrari brand. Its products include nine sports car models, including seven sports cars: 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale and 458 Speciale A; as well as two grand tourer (GT) cars: California T and FF.

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari N.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari N.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.