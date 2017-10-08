CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Alpha Capital Corp (NASDAQ:CNACU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,105,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Alpha Capital Corp in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,211,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Alpha Capital Corp in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,388,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Alpha Capital Corp in the 2nd quarter valued at $406,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Alpha Capital Corp in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,070,000. Finally, Cowen Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Alpha Capital Corp in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000.

Get Constellation Alpha Capital Corp alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/cnh-partners-llc-buys-new-position-in-constellation-alpha-capital-corp-cnacu.html.

Constellation Alpha Capital Corp (NASDAQ CNACU) traded up 0.10% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.20. 2,000 shares of the company traded hands. Constellation Alpha Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $10.24.

About Constellation Alpha Capital Corp

Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The Company is formed for the purpose of acquiring, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Alpha Capital Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Alpha Capital Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.