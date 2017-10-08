CNH Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,725,971 Xcerra Corporation (XCRA)

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xcerra Corporation (NASDAQ:XCRA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,725,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,633,000. CNH Partners LLC owned approximately 5.02% of Xcerra Corporation as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcerra Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Sensato Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcerra Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new position in shares of Xcerra Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Xcerra Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcerra Corporation by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 14,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.25 price objective on shares of Xcerra Corporation in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Xcerra Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised Xcerra Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xcerra Corporation in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xcerra Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.
In related news, VP Pascal Ronde sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $487,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 317,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,090,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of Xcerra Corporation (XCRA) remained flat at $9.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,165,782 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.26 million, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.61. Xcerra Corporation has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $10.01.
Xcerra Corporation (NASDAQ:XCRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $126.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.97 million. Xcerra Corporation had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 5.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xcerra Corporation will post $0.75 EPS for the current year.
Xcerra Corporation Profile
Xcerra Corporation is a provider of test and handling capital equipment, interface products, test fixtures and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. The Company operates through six segments: Semiconductor Test, Semiconductor Handlers, Contactors, PCB Test, Probes/Pins and Fixtures.
