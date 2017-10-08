Clinton Group Inc. Takes Position in KKR & Co. L.P. (KKR)

Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. by 464.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,128,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220,481 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. by 246.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,751,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,016,356,000 after acquiring an additional 39,675,214 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. by 3.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 372,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 12,887 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. by 1.7% during the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 880,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,370,000 after acquiring an additional 14,319 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. by 23.1% during the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 269,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 50,570 shares during the period. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KKR & Co. L.P. (KKR) opened at 20.30 on Friday. KKR & Co. L.P. has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $20.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.53.

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $365.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.74 million. KKR & Co. L.P. had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 42.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that KKR & Co. L.P. will post $2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KKR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KKR & Co. L.P. from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised KKR & Co. L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR & Co. L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. upped their price target on KKR & Co. L.P. from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised KKR & Co. L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

In other KKR & Co. L.P. news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $1,001,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,303.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

KKR & Co. L.P. Profile

KKR & CO. L.P. (KKR) is a global investment firm that manages investments across multiple asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit and hedge funds. The Company’s business offers a range of investment management services to its fund investors, and provides capital markets services to its firm, its portfolio companies and third parties.

