Clinton Group Inc. Takes $549,000 Position in Stericycle, Inc. (SRCL)

Clinton Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.6% during the second quarter. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.2% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) opened at 71.58 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $6.11 billion. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.62 and a 12-month high of $88.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.91.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $917.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.81 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post $4.59 EPS for the current year.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc is a business-to-business services provider. The Company focuses on regulated and compliance solutions for healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses. The Company’s segments include Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RCS), Domestic Communication and Related Services (CRS), International RCS and All other.

