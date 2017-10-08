Clinton Group Inc. Takes $508,000 Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN)

Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTN. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Vail Resorts by 284.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts Inc. alerts:

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) opened at 217.65 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $151.60 and a one year high of $232.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.43.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.38. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $209.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.80) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post $6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTN shares. BidaskClub lowered Vail Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective (up previously from $264.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.14.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/clinton-group-inc-takes-508000-position-in-vail-resorts-inc-mtn.html.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 44,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.44, for a total transaction of $9,741,529.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 496,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,886,335.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 55,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.34, for a total value of $12,333,751.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 496,166 shares in the company, valued at $109,325,216.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,677 shares of company stock worth $47,426,088 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company. The Company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging and Real Estate. Its Mountain segment operates over 10 mountain resort properties and approximately three urban ski areas, as well as ancillary services, primarily including, ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.