Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Citrix Systems have underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis due to multiple headwinds. High costs have hurt the bottom line for quite some time and the third quarter is likely to be no different. The company has issued lackluster views for third quarter of 2017. The company expects expects net revenues in the band of $685-$695 million. Earnings per share (on an adjusted basis) are projected in the range of $1.02-$1.05. Both figures compare unfavorably to those reported a year-ago. Declining revenues from products and licenses also pose a severe challenge to the company. We are, however, impressed by the company's efforts to expand its product portfolio. Its strong customer base is an added positive.”

CTXS has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Group LLC restated a sell rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.50 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Monday, July 31st. MKM Partners restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Citrix Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.45.

Citrix Systems (CTXS) traded down 0.26% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.47. The company had a trading volume of 928,215 shares. Citrix Systems has a 12 month low of $64.79 and a 12 month high of $87.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.42. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The cloud computing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems will post $4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 10.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,825 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 12.0% during the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc offers Enterprise and Service Provider products, which include Workspace Services solutions and Delivery Networking products. The Company’s Enterprise and Service Provider products include Cloud Services solutions, and related license updates and maintenance, support and professional services.

