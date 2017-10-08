Citigroup Inc. Has $938,000 Holdings in Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.11% of Encore Wire Corporation worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WIRE. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Encore Wire Corporation by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Encore Wire Corporation by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Encore Wire Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Encore Wire Corporation by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Encore Wire Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) opened at 45.90 on Friday. Encore Wire Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.70 and a 1-year high of $49.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.66 and a 200 day moving average of $42.81. The stock has a market cap of $952.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 2.25.

Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.25 million. Encore Wire Corporation had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Encore Wire Corporation will post $2.20 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Encore Wire Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.98%.

Several research firms have commented on WIRE. TheStreet lowered shares of Encore Wire Corporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Encore Wire Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Wire Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Encore Wire Corporation Profile

Encore Wire Corporation is a manufacturer of electrical building wire and cable. The Company is a supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments, and manufactured housing. The Company manufactures electric building wire, principally NM-B cable, for use primarily as interior wiring in homes, apartments and manufactured housing, and THHN/THWN-2 cable and metal-clad and armored cable for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings.

