Citigroup Inc. Has $870,000 Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 24,688.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,163 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.14% of TG Therapeutics worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Hollencrest Securities LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) opened at 12.30 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $766.41 million. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.33.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 68,806.59% and a negative return on equity of 154.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post ($1.84) earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGTX. BidaskClub raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 12th. Finally, FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. TG Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.11.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc (TG) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. As of December 31, 2016, the Company was developing two therapies targeting hematological malignancies. TG-1101 (ublituximab) is a glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets a specific epitope on the cluster of differentiation (CD20) antigen found on mature B-lymphocytes.

