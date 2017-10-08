Citigroup Inc. Cuts Position in Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation (IPCC)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation (NASDAQ:IPCC) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,501,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,106,000 after acquiring an additional 114,554 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,055,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,839,000 after acquiring an additional 71,831 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation by 3.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 683,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,303,000 after acquiring an additional 23,306 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,150,000 after acquiring an additional 12,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation by 4.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,874,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

IPCC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS AG upgraded shares of Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

Shares of Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation (NASDAQ IPCC) opened at 95.20 on Friday. Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation has a 1-year low of $73.80 and a 1-year high of $101.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.79 and a 200 day moving average of $94.23.

Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation (NASDAQ:IPCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.55). Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $323.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation will post $3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 64.09%.

Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Personal Auto, Commercial Vehicle and Classic Collector (its segments are Personal Auto and Commercial Vehicle). The Company writes personal automobile insurance with a concentration on nonstandard automobile insurance, commercial vehicle insurance and classic collector automobile insurance.

