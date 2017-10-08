Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in Nustar Energy L.P. (NS)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Nustar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 443.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,051 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Nustar Energy L.P. were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ffcm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nustar Energy L.P. by 230.9% in the second quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nustar Energy L.P. in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nustar Energy L.P. by 708.0% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nustar Energy L.P. by 210.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nustar Energy L.P. by 21.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nustar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) opened at 40.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 56.09 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.76. Nustar Energy L.P. has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $55.64.

Nustar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $435.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.83 million. Nustar Energy L.P. had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nustar Energy L.P. will post $1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William E. Greehey purchased 6,899 shares of Nustar Energy L.P. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $266,370.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,454,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,384,499.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Greehey purchased 43,101 shares of Nustar Energy L.P. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.69 per share, with a total value of $1,667,577.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,497,763 shares in the company, valued at $135,328,450.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 101,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,070,288 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Nustar Energy L.P. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Nustar Energy L.P. in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nustar Energy L.P. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BidaskClub cut Nustar Energy L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Nustar Energy L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Nustar Energy L.P. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.63.

NuStar Energy L.P. is engaged in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia; the terminalling and storage of petroleum products, and the marketing of petroleum products. The Company’s segments include pipeline, storage and fuels marketing. The pipeline segment consists of the transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil and anhydrous ammonia.

