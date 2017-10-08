Citigroup Inc. Analysts Give Keane Group Inc (FRAC) a $18.00 Price Target

Citigroup Inc. set a $18.00 price objective on Keane Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRAC) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.15 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Keane Group in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Group LLC began coverage on shares of Keane Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Keane Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 16th. J P Morgan Chase & Co upped their target price on shares of Keane Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $21.00 target price on shares of Keane Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Keane Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.74.

Shares of Keane Group (FRAC) traded down 6.28% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.11. 662,915 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.80 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average is $15.54. Keane Group has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $22.93.

Keane Group (NASDAQ:FRAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Keane Group had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $323.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.71 million. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Keane Group will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Keane Group by 4,762.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,250,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,694 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Keane Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,461,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,391,000 after acquiring an additional 230,738 shares during the last quarter. Omega Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Keane Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,293,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Keane Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,103,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,662,000 after acquiring an additional 109,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Keane Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,731,000.

About Keane Group

Keane Group, Inc is provider of integrated well completion services in the United States, with a focus on demanding completion solutions. The Company’s segments include Completion Services, which comprises hydraulic fracturing and wireline divisions, and Other Services, which consists of coiled tubing, cementing and drilling divisions.

