Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $612,000 in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (BMTC) Stock

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,398 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMTC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BMTC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation in a research report on Sunday, July 23rd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ BMTC) opened at 44.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.39 million, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.63. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $44.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.45 and its 200-day moving average is $41.45.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $42.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation will post $2.40 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott Mahaley Jenkins sold 3,500 shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $153,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,908 shares in the company, valued at $608,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation is the bank holding company of the Bryn Mawr Trust Company (the Bank). The Company and its subsidiaries offer a range of personal and business banking services, consumer and commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust and estate administration, retirement planning, custody services, and tax planning and preparation from various location across Montgomery, Delaware, Chester, Philadelphia and Dauphin counties of Pennsylvania, and New Castle county in Delaware.

