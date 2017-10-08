Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 10,213 Shares of Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Partners LP (NYSE:VLP) by 222.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,213 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy Partners were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Valero Energy Partners by 0.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,708,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $260,535,000 after purchasing an additional 30,024 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in Valero Energy Partners by 13.1% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 403,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,402,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Valero Energy Partners by 11.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 350,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,787,000 after purchasing an additional 36,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Valero Energy Partners by 18.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 265,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,728,000 after purchasing an additional 40,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy Partners by 6.1% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 169,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,688 shares during the last quarter. 29.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Partners LP (NYSE VLP) opened at 44.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.74. Valero Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $51.00.

Valero Energy Partners (NYSE:VLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.14 million. Valero Energy Partners had a return on equity of 266.53% and a net margin of 55.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Partners LP will post $3.00 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on VLP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Valero Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. Scotiabank set a $51.00 price target on Valero Energy Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut Valero Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Valero Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Valero Energy Partners Profile

Valero Energy Partners LP owns, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and logistics assets. The Company’s assets include crude oil and refined petroleum products pipelines, terminals, and other logistics assets in the United States Gulf Coast and the United States Mid-Continent regions that are integral to the operations of the ten of Valero Energy Corporation (Valero) refineries.

