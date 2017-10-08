Cirrus Logic (CRUS) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Review

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ: CRUS) is one of 24 public companies in the “Integrated Circuits” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Cirrus Logic to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Cirrus Logic Inc. alerts:

This table compares Cirrus Logic and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Cirrus Logic $1.60 billion $413.94 million 12.99 Cirrus Logic Competitors $619.18 million $157.36 million 18.60

Cirrus Logic has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Cirrus Logic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Cirrus Logic and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cirrus Logic 17.38% 26.71% 20.92% Cirrus Logic Competitors -7.63% -8.60% -2.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cirrus Logic and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cirrus Logic 2 3 8 0 2.46 Cirrus Logic Competitors 70 394 930 56 2.67

Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus target price of $68.25, suggesting a potential upside of 25.69%. As a group, “Integrated Circuits” companies have a potential upside of 4.17%. Given Cirrus Logic’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cirrus Logic is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Cirrus Logic has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cirrus Logic’s competitors have a beta of 0.81, suggesting that their average stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.1% of Cirrus Logic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Integrated Circuits” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Cirrus Logic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Integrated Circuits” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cirrus Logic beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc. is engaged in providing integrated circuits (ICs) for audio and voice signal processing applications. The Company develops analog and mixed-signal ICs for a range of customers. The Company offers two product lines: Portable Audio, and Non-Portable Audio and Other. The Company’s primary facility housing engineering, sales and marketing, and administration functions is located in Austin, Texas. The Company offers products through both direct and indirect sales channels across the world. The Company’s portable audio products include analog and mixed-signal components designed for mobile devices including smartphones, tablets, digital headsets, wearables, smart accessories and portable media players. Its non-portable audio and other products include analog and mixed-signal components targeting the consumer market, including smart home applications, and the automotive, energy and industrial markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.